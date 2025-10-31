Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A few thousand people have arrived at the Tawila refugee camp in Sudan, after escaping harrowing violence in the RSF-controlled city of el-Fasher, many of them unaccompanied children. Also, Timor-Leste, Southeast Asia’s smallest economy, joins the ASEAN bloc. And, a 91-year-old Japanese man is the oldest runner at the New York City Marathon. Plus, a look at Halloween and other ghostly traditions around the world.
