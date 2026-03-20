As Iran continues to block ships from moving through the Strait of Hormuz, farmers around the world are seeing their fertilizer supplies coming up short, and some countries are having to shut down down their LNG plants. Also, we wrap up our weeklong housing affordability coverage with a wider discussion about tackling the rising cost of housing at its root. And, a look at the history of US-Cuba relations. Also, the K-pop megastars of BTS are back together after a long break to complete their military service. Plus, a look at a family tradition for Nowruz.

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