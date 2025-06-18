Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Protestors battle with police in downtown Nairobi, condemning the death of a 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died more than a week ago while in police custody. Also, Canada and India try to rebuild their fractured relationship. And, Finland cracks down on e-scooters to address a growing number of accidents. Plus, Jewish groups gather for the First Anti-Zionist Congress in Vienna.
