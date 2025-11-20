Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A look at a 28-point framework to end the war in Ukraine, secretly drafted by the US and Russia in Miami last month without Ukrainian officials at the table. Also, representatives of more than a dozen Caribbean nations are in the UK this week to promote reparations for slavery and the mistreatment of Indigenous people in former colonies. And, the US plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a move that has the Kingdom’s neighbors in the region worried. Plus, paintings breaking records at Sotheby's art auctions.
