A look at a 28-point framework to end the war in Ukraine, secretly drafted by the US and Russia in Miami last month without Ukrainian officials at the table. Also, representatives of more than a dozen Caribbean nations are in the UK this week to promote reparations for slavery and the mistreatment of Indigenous people in former colonies. And, the US plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a move that has the Kingdom’s neighbors in the region worried. Plus, paintings breaking records at Sotheby's art auctions.

