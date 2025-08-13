US officials have unsealed an indictment against Haitian gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier and three Haiti-born naturalized US citizens for conspiring to violate US sanctions. Also, a deadly heat wave is scorching southern Europe with record-breaking temperatures this month, with some residents in Milan taking matters into their own hands. And, a WHO report finds that Africans are lonelier than people on any other continent. Plus, undercover cops in the UK go jogging to put an end to catcalling.

