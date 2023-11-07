One month ago today, Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Oct. 7 ended up being the deadliest day in history for Jews since the Holocaust. And, since current war between Hamas and Israel started, Palestinian journalists in Gaza have been both reporters and victims. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 37 Palestinian journalists have been killed. Also, Russian American journalist Julia Ioffe has produced a new podcast about Vladimir Putin’s origin story, "About a Boy." We hear how Putin's hard-scrabble childhood — and the rough justice of the neighborhood playground — taught him lessons that shape his thinking and actions to this day. Plus, the king's speech is not written by the king.

Your support is absolutely critical in sustaining our nonprofit newsroom. Donate today to help us reach our goal of $67,000 before the end of the year. Every gift counts!