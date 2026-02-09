Hong Kong authorities today sentenced pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years behind bars. And the Milan Cortina Olympics are the first to feature a ban on ski wax containing PFAS, the forever chemicals linked to a range of health problems and diseases. Also, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi took a huge risk calling for a snap election just 110 days into her first term as prime minister. Today, she won big. Plus, in a large archive building in Tirana, Albania’s capital, a team recently began reviewing 45 years of films produced at the behest of former dictator Enver Hoxha.

