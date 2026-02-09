Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Hong Kong authorities today sentenced pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years behind bars. And the Milan Cortina Olympics are the first to feature a ban on ski wax containing PFAS, the forever chemicals linked to a range of health problems and diseases. Also, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi took a huge risk calling for a snap election just 110 days into her first term as prime minister. Today, she won big. Plus, in a large archive building in Tirana, Albania’s capital, a team recently began reviewing 45 years of films produced at the behest of former dictator Enver Hoxha.
