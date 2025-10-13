Two years of grief and anger in Israel turned into euphoria today with the release of 20 living hostages who survived kidnapping on Oct. 7, 2023, and captivity in Gaza since then. Israel released some Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Meanwhile, more than 20 world leaders are meeting in Egypt to sign a peace deal brokered by US President Donald Trump for ending the war in Gaza. Also, there are reports that Madagascar's president has fled the country as a branch of the military backs the ongoing “Gen Z” protests. Plus, acclaimed deaf poet Raymond Antrobus and percussionist Evelyn Glennie release a new album together.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.