US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been shuttling back and forth to Arab capitals, hoping to win support for Israel’s massive offensive in Gaza. But key regional leaders, including Egypt’s Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aren’t on board with Israel’s plans. Also, millions of Palestinian refugees live in the countries that border Israel, including about 500,000 in Lebanon. We hear from Shatila refugee camp in Beirut, where Palestinians are closely watching what's happening in Gaza. And, over the weekend, Australians went to the polls to vote in a referendum to recognize First Nations people in the constitution through an advisory body called the "Voice to Parliament." It was crushed by wide margins. Plus, a cricket World Cup stunner.