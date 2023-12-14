Concerns remain in Egypt around the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip. The crossing has been the main point of entry for aid into the beseiged region as the war between Hamas and Israel continues. And, in Moscow on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a marathon four-hour, end-of-year press conference, featuring questions from journalists and Russian citizens from across the country. What was on his agenda? Also, the Gingerbread City is an annual holiday season display of edible urban designs in London, and for the first time, in New York. Architects in both cities use gingerbread, gumdrops and icing to try out ideas for building sustainable cities. Plus, a debut concert in Rwanda to attract touring musicians in Africa.

