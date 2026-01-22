In Iran, some families are still searching morgues for their loved ones. Among those who have found them, some say they have been intimidated and threatened by security forces for holding funerals. Also, Bobi Wine, the leading opposition figure in Uganda’s presidential elections, speaks to The World’s Marco Werman from hiding, one week after Uganda’s longtime president, Yoweri Museveni, was declared the winner of a disputed election. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday to appeal for support. Plus, National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek shares some sticky situations he’s encountered on the Eden Walk.

