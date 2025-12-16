The killing of two US service members in an attack in Syria over the weekend has raised questions about the future of American forces in the country. Also, prosecutors in Serbia have charged a government minister with abuse of office and falsifying of documents in an apparent attempt to pave the way for a real estate project financed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, US President Trump's son-in-law. And, a look at a secret software that can track anyone anywhere. Plus, new theories arise into the cause of one of Europe’s worst maritime disasters, three decades later.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices