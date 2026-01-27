Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
India and the European Union have signed a massive trade deal that will account for a quarter of the world's GDP. This follows another deal struck by the EU with Latin American countries this month. Also, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to fast-track residency for hundreds of thousands of immigrants. And, US threats to take control of Greenland have rattled Europe's far-right leaders, some of President Trump's staunchest allies. Plus, when space debris enters Earth's atmosphere, some of it ends up at Point Nemo, a remote area of the Pacific with depths of around 13,000 feet.