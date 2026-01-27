India and the European Union have signed a massive trade deal that will account for a quarter of the world's GDP. This follows another deal struck by the EU with Latin American countries this month. Also, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to fast-track residency for hundreds of thousands of immigrants. And, US threats to take control of Greenland have rattled Europe’s far-right leaders, some of President Trump’s staunchest allies. Plus, when space debris enters Earth's atmosphere, some of it ends up at Point Nemo, a remote area of the Pacific with depths of around 13,000 feet.

