Analysts are calling it China’s biggest military purge in roughly half a century: President Xi Jinping has placed his second-in-command, China's top general, under investigation. Also, the Israeli government announced today it had found and recovered the remains of the final Israeli hostage. And, seven Japanese American soldiers are being promoted to officer ranks, eight decades after they died fighting for the US. Plus, Japan is without pandas for the first time since 1972!

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices