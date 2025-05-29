Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Poland’s presidential election this weekend is more than just a vote — it’s a pivotal moment for the country’s democracy. At stake is the future direction of Poland, with voters choosing between two starkly different candidates: a right-wing populist opposing abortion and LGBTQ rights, and a pro-European liberal who has marched in Warsaw’s pride parade. Also, how a drop in the number of international students would impact Harvard's athletic dominance. And, the UN's plan to make passports a thing of the past.
