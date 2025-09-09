Israel today attacked an apartment in Doha, Qatar, where the top leaders of Hamas were meeting to discuss a US ceasefire proposal. Israel claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had notified the Trump administration ahead of the strikes, which the White House called an “unfortunate incident” that did not advance peace in the region. Also, scientists say fresh water deep under the ocean floor could alleviate growing water scarcity. And, Nepal's prime minister resigns after 22 people were killed in over two days of protests. Plus, two friends who started the “Loose Ends” organization match a growing roster of volunteer knitters with those who have unfinished projects.

