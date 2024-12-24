Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The World takes a look at what people consider sacred spaces around the globe in this holiday special. On the tropical island of Bougainville, locals discover an icon of Saint Mary believed to have supernatural powers. Also, some Mapuche communities in Chile use an ancestral sport to help protect and revive their culture, customs and language. And, a Buddhist nun and surfer hits the waves, discovering a higher sense of purpose that can come from being in the natural world. Plus, Argentine Jewish musicologists embark on a mission to revive their community's musical heritage.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.
Time is running out to support The World before our fundraising drive ends on Dec. 31. Donate today to power The World for another year!