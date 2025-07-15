Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

24hr 15min
Thumbnail for "US threatens Russia with tariffs over peace deal with Ukraine".
US President Donal Trump has threatened "very severe tariffs" on Russia if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't reached within 50 days. He's also agreed on a plan to funnel military aid to Ukraine through NATO.
July 15, 202548min 31sec46.61 MB
Thumbnail for "US demands Ukraine pay for weapons to fight Russia".
US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have announced that the United States will sell US-made arms to Ukraine, a reversal from Trump's former statements suggesting he wouldn’t transfer any weapons.
July 14, 202548min 23sec23.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Bosnians mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide".
This week marks three decades since a massacre in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica where more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were systematically killed by Serb forces in 1995. Some survivors and victims’ families say they're still looking for justice.
July 11, 202548min 56sec23.51 MB
Thumbnail for "The global race to build icebreakers".
The EU has awarded Finland around $105 million to help purchase a new icebreaker ship. It's part of a global race to expand fleets with the capacity to safely move through the Arctic as climate change opens up new pathways through the ice.
July 10, 202548min 18sec23.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Youth drive anti-government protests in Kenya".
Thousands of people in Kenya have taken to the streets to protest the government of President William Ruto. The demonstrations are driven by young people who are frustrated with a host of government policies and are demanding change.
July 9, 202548min 31sec23.3 MB
Thumbnail for "Generations-old historic hotel in Haiti burns to the ground".
Hotel Oloffson in Port-au-Prince, which has survived political upheaval, weather events and the devastating 2010 earthquakes, was burned to the ground by gangs over the weekend.
July 8, 202547min 56sec23.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Challenges for flood early warning systems".
Flood disasters around the world continue to grow as climate change fuels intense and erratic rainfall. We look at what hurdles remain in ensuring early warning systems are effective and what disparities exist for those who are and are not warned in time.
July 7, 202548min 14sec23.18 MB
Thumbnail for "A show full of comedy and laughs".
Come have a good laugh during our special comedy show.
July 4, 202549min 4sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Delicious dishes from around the world".
Today’s show brings you flavorful food from across the globe.
July 3, 202548min 13sec46.32 MB
Thumbnail for "Stories of families from around the world".
Today’s show focuses on families.
July 2, 202548min 46sec40.19 MB
Thumbnail for "A show dedicated to sports".
A look at stories from around the world for our sports-themed show.
July 1, 202547min 30sec22.85 MB
Thumbnail for "A special show focusing on Japan".
In today's special looking at all things Japan, we bring updates on two key trade deals with China and the United States.
June 30, 202548min 59sec23.57 MB
Thumbnail for "US schools create contingency plans for international students".
Colleges abroad are stepping in to help international students at US campuses who are caught up in political havoc as the Trump administration announces enhanced scrutiny of student visa applications.
June 27, 202549min 15sec47.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Thailand seals border with Cambodia".
Thailand has closed off its border with Cambodia — delivering a sharp blow to its economy. It’s the latest strike in a dispute centered around a remote piece of border land that both countries claim.
June 26, 202548min 51sec23.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Kenyans mark one year since deadly anti-tax protests".
Demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protests that left 60 people dead in Kenya, while others remain missing. They come on the heels of last week's protests against police brutality in the country.
June 25, 202547min 39sec22.87 MB
Thumbnail for "A shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran".
US President Donald Trump has claimed that a ceasefire is holding between Israel and Iran, though each side claims the other has already violated the agreement.
June 24, 202548min 46sec46.84 MB
Thumbnail for "How urgent is the threat of Iran’s nuclear program?".
We take a look a look at how urgent the threat from Iran’s nuclear program really is, and the reactions of people living near the nuclear sites bombed by the US over the weekend.
June 23, 202547min 51sec42.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel and Iran enter a second week of war".
Iran's foreign minister is in Europe meeting with diplomats there as war with Israel continues. Meanwhile, Iranians have been cut off from the global internet for nearly two full days now and hundreds of Israelis are caught in Cyprus, the EU country closest to Israel, still trying to get home.
June 20, 202548min 51sec46.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Rwanda and DRC sign draft peace deal".
Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a draft peace agreement that’s expected to be signed next week and aims to end the fighting in eastern DRC.
June 19, 202548min 18sec23.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Kenyan protesters denounce death of blogger in police custody".
Protestors are battling with police in downtown Nairobi, condemning the death of a 31-year-old teacher and blogger who died more than a week ago while in police custody.
June 18, 202548min 38sec23.35 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel-Iran war continues for 5th day as residents flee".
Israelis and Iranians spent the day today fleeing or hiding from the back-and-forth bombing between their two countries.
June 17, 202548min 37sec23.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel orders Iranians to leave Tehran as it escalates strikes".
Israel has ordered Iranians living in Tehran to evacuate as it plans to escalate its attacks in the city that’s home to roughly 10 million people. But for some residents, leaving is not an option.
June 16, 202548min 18sec46.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel launches early morning strikes on Iranian military, nuclear and civilian sites".
June 13, 202548min 45sec23.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Air India flight crash kills more than 200".
June 12, 202548min 8sec23.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Duterte dynasty faces judgment day".
June 11, 202548min 22sec23.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Shock and grief in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday after mass shooting".
June 10, 202549min 13sec47.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran truck drivers strike for better pay and benefits".
June 9, 202547min 40sec22.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli PM confirms his government is arming groups in Gaza".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms an allegation by lawmaker Avigdor Liberman that Israel is arming criminal groups in Gaza.
June 6, 202548min 53sec46.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump and Xi agree during phone call to meet in-person".
US President Donald Trump described his 90-minute conversation today with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping as "very good." The call comes as Washington and Beijing have been accusing one another of violating a trade truce that both nations had recently agreed to.
June 5, 202548min 33sec23.31 MB
Thumbnail for "US firm Boston Consulting Group quits Gaza relief initiative".
The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based firm that helped design and manage an aid initiative to deliver food to Palestinians in Gaza in areas controlled by the Israeli military, has withdrawn its team from the operation.
June 4, 202548min 35sec46.67 MB

