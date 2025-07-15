Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
US President Donal Trump has threatened "very severe tariffs" on Russia if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't reached within 50 days. He's also agreed on a plan to funnel military aid to Ukraine through NATO. Also, Oman plans to institute a personal income tax starting in 2028. And, Cuban medical mission are under scrutiny amid allegations of forced labor. Plus, Gen Z finds faith on social media and community in Christian groups in the Netherlands.
