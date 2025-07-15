US President Donal Trump has threatened "very severe tariffs" on Russia if a peace deal with Ukraine isn't reached within 50 days. He's also agreed on a plan to funnel military aid to Ukraine through NATO. Also, Oman plans to institute a personal income tax starting in 2028. And, Cuban medical mission are under scrutiny amid allegations of forced labor. Plus, Gen Z finds faith on social media and community in Christian groups in the Netherlands.

