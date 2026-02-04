Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
A month after US forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, some signs of change have emerged. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has proposed a sweeping amnesty law that could free hundreds of political prisoners, but families and human rights groups remain wary. Also, the son of former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, has been killed. And, leaders of a fringe ultra-conservative Catholic group, called the Society of St. Pius X, based in Switzerland, say they're going to consecrate new bishops without consent from the Vatican starting this summer. Plus, a reexamination of the Mexican-American war amid a new White House statement.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices