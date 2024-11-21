Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu's office said these were "absurd and false accusations." Also, Iraq is getting underway with its first national census in decades — the results could have a big impact on the political direction of the country. And, a Scottish whiskey maker is taking California wine country by storm.
