The Norwegian Nobel Committee gave the peace prize to Narges Mohammadi, a long-time activist in Iran and a leading voice in the women-led freedom movement. And, a study in South Africa has found that humans cause more fear in wild mammals than the sound of lions. The study profoundly changes our understanding of fear in the wild. Also, Britain's policing minister caused a ruckus earlier this week when he urged shoppers to make a citizen's arrest if they observe someone stealing. Shop thefts have more than doubled in the past three years, costing retailers more than $1 billion a year. Plus, America’s National Football League heads to England.