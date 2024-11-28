Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As families and friends gather for meals together on US Thanksgiving Day, The World brings you a show packed with a variety of food stories. From brewing banana beer to a cookbook filled with African dishes; from the battle over döner kebabs to a lawsuit over butter chicken and from a mushroom restaurant in Mexico to savory ice cream flavors in 18th century England, this special show will pique your culinary interests.
