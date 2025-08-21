The African Union has voiced support for the adoption of a map that more accurately displays the real size of Africa. Also, Emily Scarratt is set to make English history with her fifth Rugby World Cup appearance. And, a look at Salsa’s history and foundations — a Latin music style that was born in New York City. Plus, astronomers are delighted at the discovery of a mysterious object, believed to be billions of years old, hurtling through our solar system.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.