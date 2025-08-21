Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The African Union has voiced support for the adoption of a map that more accurately displays the real size of Africa. Also, Emily Scarratt is set to make English history with her fifth Rugby World Cup appearance. And, a look at Salsa’s history and foundations — a Latin music style that was born in New York City. Plus, astronomers are delighted at the discovery of a mysterious object, believed to be billions of years old, hurtling through our solar system.
