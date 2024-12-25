Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The World travels the globe to share various religious traditions in this holiday special. We look at Armenian Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem who say their community is facing an unprecedented threat. Also, a shuttered synagogue reopens in India for the funeral services of a community elder. And, millions of people journey to Iraq for the annual Arbaeen walk. Plus, colorful flower “carpets” made of sawdust adorn the streets of Guatemala for Holy Week.
