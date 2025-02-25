Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
With a new administration at the helm, the US voted yesterday against a UNGA resolution blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine. Also, hundreds of Syrians from diverse ethnic and minority communities gathered this week in Damascus for a national dialogue conference to chart the country’s political transition. And, mixed reactions in Russia over Oscar-nominated film “Anora.” Plus, “listening lounges” are music bars in Japan that aim to maximize the audio experience.
