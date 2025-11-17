China is making huge investments in eco-friendly technology and is quickly becoming the biggest source of renewable exports around the globe. Also, a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentences ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death over deadly crackdowns on a student-led uprising last year. And, Equal Pay Day draws attention to the wage gap between men and women in Europe. Plus, a new study finds that the average human spends 78 minutes a day on the move.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.