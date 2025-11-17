Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
China is making huge investments in eco-friendly technology and is quickly becoming the biggest source of renewable exports around the globe. Also, a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentences ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death over deadly crackdowns on a student-led uprising last year. And, Equal Pay Day draws attention to the wage gap between men and women in Europe. Plus, a new study finds that the average human spends 78 minutes a day on the move.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices