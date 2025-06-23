Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
We take a look a look at how urgent the threat from Iran’s nuclear program really is, and the reactions of people living near the nuclear sites bombed by the US over the weekend. Also, Kirsty Coventry takes over as the new president of the International Olympic Committee. And, Thailand’s prime minister is under fire from the nation’s army amid a border dispute with Cambodia. Plus, a look at the first pictures of the cosmos captured by the world’s most powerful digital camera.
