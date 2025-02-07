Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Voters in Ecuador will head to the polls for general elections this weekend. The next president will face the enormous task of dismantling well-funded and powerful organized crime groups in the country as well as restoring trust in government and fix an economy in crisis. Also, the Trump administration is using military planes to deport migrants to Latin America, and regional leaders are expressing concerns about how they're being treated. And, a close relative of one of the recently-released Israeli hostages tells us her family's story.
