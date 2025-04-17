Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
As Haiti celebrates 200 years of independence from France, Thursday marks a particularly fraught anniversary. On April 17, 1825, Haiti and France signed the Indemnity Agreement, requiring Haiti to pay France to compensate slave-owning colonists for Haitians' freedom. Now, Haitian activists want their money back. Also, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is headed to Paris to discuss the war in Ukraine. And, Canada's new professional women's soccer league just kicked off its first season.
