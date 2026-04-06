A look at the tensions currently on display between diplomacy and escalation in the Iran war. Also, scientists in Southeast Asia are bio-hacking mosquitoes to curb the spread of disease. And, the editor-in-chief of an independent newspaper in Afghanistan tells the story of trying to protect his paper from the Taliban. Plus, Pakistani American doctor Seema Jilani defines what it means to find home while working in war zones.

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