Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In this holiday special, The World takes you to China. We visit Shenzhen, which has become the most thriving megacity in the world — without the air pollution, overcrowding and failing infrastructure that often accompany rapid expansion. Also, an unpacking of the latest diplomatic spat between China and Japan over Taiwan. And, a peek at the future of transportation innovation from the Automotive World China Exhibition, complete with electric cars and self-driving sanitation vehicles. Plus, the story of a mother who traveled with her adopted daughter to China in search of answers about her past.