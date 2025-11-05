The surprising rise of Zohran Mamdani to become mayor-elect of New York City has captured global attention. Mamdani, a Muslim, was born in Uganda to parents of South Asian descent, and people from across both continents have been reacting to his win. Also, three Chinese astronauts are stuck on the Tiangong space station after it was damaged by space debris. And, new rules aim to keep skiers safe after a number of rising stars suffered fatal crashes on the slopes. Plus, light saber fencing allows people to feel like Jedi.

