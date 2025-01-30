Logo for The World

The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
24hr 43min
Thumbnail for "Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide".
Argentina’s president reverses a law that established femicide as a crime.
January 30, 202548min 42sec46.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Stampede kills dozens in India at world's largest religious gathering".
January 29, 202549min 23sec23.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico's ambitious plan to receive deportees from the US".
January 28, 202554min 38sec52.48 MB
Thumbnail for "80 years since Auschwitz liberation".
Royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from more than 50 countries gathered in southern Poland today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
January 27, 202549min 19sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "People in Gaza return to what is left of their homes".
January 24, 202547min 59sec22.93 MB
Thumbnail for "Syria looks to reform economically in post-Assad era".
January 23, 202548min 58sec47.04 MB
Thumbnail for "What Trump's foreign policy picks say about the war in Ukraine".
January 22, 202549min 18sec23.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel conducts raid in the West Bank city of Jenin".
January 21, 202548min 43sec46.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th US president".
President Donald Trump laid out foreign policy promises, goals and predictions during his swearing-in ceremony as he assumes another term in office.
January 20, 202549min 8sec23.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel's Cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal".
January 17, 202549min 45sec23.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Palestinians and Israelis react to potential ceasefire".
Palestinians and Israelis react to a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
January 16, 202549min 20sec47.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas".
After months of back and forth, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal.
January 15, 202549min 20sec23.58 MB
Thumbnail for "South Korea trial could remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office".
A trial is underway this week in South Korea's Constitutional Court that could remove the country's president from office.
January 14, 202549min 7sec23.61 MB
Thumbnail for "A conversation with a former North Korean soldier".
January 13, 202548min 5sec46.18 MB
Thumbnail for "2024 hottest year on record".
January 10, 202548min 55sec46.98 MB
Thumbnail for "As Jimmy Carter is lain to rest, his human rights legacy is remembered".
January 9, 202549min 34sec23.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Musk rattles European politics".
January 8, 202548min 47sec23.31 MB
Thumbnail for "Giant quake rocks sacred Tibetan town".
January 7, 202550min 56sec24.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns".
January 6, 202549min 46sec47.8 MB
Thumbnail for "Cuba sees decreasing tourism".
Tourism in Cuba has not recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic began; and new conditions on the island are deterring tourists from visiting to soak up its culture, beauty and political history.
January 3, 202548min 37sec23.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine ends contract that allowed Russian gas to reach Europe".
Kyiv opts to not renew a contract with Moscow that brought Russian natural gas to Europe and $1 billion dollars in transit fees to Ukraine.
January 2, 202549min 9sec23.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Ringing in the New Year with music".
The World welcomes 2025 with this music holiday special.
January 1, 202550min 25sec37.32 MB
Thumbnail for "A New Year’s Eve special on global discoveries".
In this New Year’s Eve special, The World looks at discoveries from around the globe.
December 31, 202449min 40sec47.71 MB
Thumbnail for "Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100".
A look at former President Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy, including his lasting foreign policy.
December 30, 202449min 5sec23.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Folk knowledge helped some people escape 2004 tsunami".
The majority of deaths from the 2004 earthquake and tsunami were in Indonesia. But one island had just a handful of deaths, and researchers say that was partly due to folklore passed down through generations.
December 27, 202450min48.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Rebuilt homes abandoned 20 years after tsunami struck Indonesia".
On the 20th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami that took the lives of more than 220,000 people, we look at why there are so many abandoned houses that were built for survivors in Indonesia.
December 26, 202448min 56sec23.38 MB
Thumbnail for "A holiday special on religious observances around the world".
The World travels the globe to share various religious traditions in this holiday special.
December 25, 202448min 49sec23.32 MB
Thumbnail for "A holiday special experiencing sacred spaces".
The World takes a look at what people consider sacred spaces around the globe in this holiday special.
December 24, 202450min 9sec23.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Honda and Nissan explore merger amid global EV competition".
Japan’s second- and third-largest automakers are pursuing a $50 billion deal that could dramatically shake up the global auto industry.
December 23, 202449min 40sec23.73 MB
Thumbnail for "US State Department delegation visits Damascus".
The US State Department's top Middle East envoy, Barbara Leaf, arrived in Damascus today for meetings with Syria's new interim government.
December 20, 202448min 54sec23.37 MB

Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide

Thumbnail for "Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide".
January 30, 202548min 42sec

Argentina’s president reverses a law that established femicide as a crime. Also, a new report shows that the majority of young people in the UK would prefer to live in a dictatorship, and many of them also want the army to be in charge. And, the Israeli government has banned the UN's Palestinian aid agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel land in East Jerusalem. Plus, Spanish guitarist Antonio Rey’s latest flamenco album is up for a Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Album category.

Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices
Thumbnail for "Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide".
Argentina reverses law criminalizing femicide
00:00
48:42