Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Sudan's civil war is escalating as the paramilitary RSF group, which now controls the Darfur region, escalates its attacks and turns its focus east, amid a growing humanitarian crisis. Also, Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president and Congress in a first-round vote where security is front of mind. And, the Deaflympic Games kick off in Tokyo this weekend. Plus, a woman conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in a rare performance.
