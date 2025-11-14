Sudan's civil war is escalating as the paramilitary RSF group, which now controls the Darfur region, escalates its attacks and turns its focus east, amid a growing humanitarian crisis. Also, Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president and Congress in a first-round vote where security is front of mind. And, the Deaflympic Games kick off in Tokyo this weekend. Plus, a woman conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in a rare performance.

