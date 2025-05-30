Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
The White House says it's working on a ceasefire deal for Gaza and that Israel has agreed to the proposal. Hamas is reportedly reviewing the offer, which would include a temporary truce and the release of Israeli hostages. Also, the UN has proposed a plan to do away with physical passports, replacing them with facial recognition technology. This, in a bid to streamline air travel. Also, as Voice of America wanes, Russian state media fills the void. And, a museum exhibit sheds light on Vincent Van Gogh's friendships with his portrait subjects.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices