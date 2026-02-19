A court in Seoul sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison today for his brief martial law decree in 2024. Also, a look at fishing boat diplomacy in the East China Sea and gunboat diplomacy in the Persian Gulf. And, flag football is set to make its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Plus, a look at how glitter makes Carnival sparkle in Rio de Janeiro, but also pollutes the environment.

