A massive explosion occurred at a commemoration ceremony for slain Iranian military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran. The blast killed more than 100 people and injured over 140 others. Soleimani, a highly regarded and feared Iranian commander, was killed in an attack by the US in 2020. And, Lebanon is reacting to the killing of a top Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, in its capital on Tuesday. The strike targeted Hamas offices in Beirut as senior members gathered for a meeting. Also, drivers usually didn't have to wait long to cross the border from San Diego to Tijuana. But growth in border towns now means rush hours in both directions. Plus, a teenaged darts phenom reaches the finals.

