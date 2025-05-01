The work to choose a new pope begins next week with the secretive Papal Conclave. One of Pope Francis' lingering legacies that will need to be addressed: the late pontiff's efforts to reform the Vatican's less-than-transparent finances. Also, Maria Ressa is the Nobel Prize-winning journalist behind the investigative news site, Rappler, based in the Philippines. Her work made her a political enemy of former dictator, Rodrigo Duterte. Ressa joins us to share her experiences standing up for press freedom in the face of authoritarianism. And, Agent Orange is well known as a notorious chemical weapon used by the US in the Vietnam War but there was a lesser-known chemical weapon known as Agent Blue that's still making people sick. And, the new dance craze that Spanish ravers have imported from Holland.

