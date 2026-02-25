The US has significantly ratcheted up its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks. The US and Iran are set to meet for nuclear talks tomorrow, but as the escalations continue, we look at what Tehran could do to retaliate. Also, Australia is debating whether or not to allow 34 Australian women and children suspected of links to ISIS fighters to return home. And, artificial intelligence company Anthropic says the US government wants all of its restrictions on AI-controlled weapons and surveillance use lifted, giving the company until Friday to give full access to its AI model or risk losing its defense contract. Plus, a look at Uruguay’s energy transition success story.

