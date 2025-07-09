Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Thousands of people in Kenya have taken to the streets to protest the government of President William Ruto. The demonstrations are driven by young people who are frustrated with a host of government policies and are demanding change. Also, a look at why fentanyl seizures at the US-Mexico border have dropped sharply. And, Russia launches its largest-ever drone attack on Ukraine. Plus, a look back at cafes sparking a renaissance in tiny French towns.
