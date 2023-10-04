Pakistan announced on Tuesday that all migrants who are in the country illegally must depart by the end of October. The order is seen as targeting the 1.7 million Afghans living in Pakistan. And, Barça, one of the most-victorious soccer teams over the last 20 years, now stands accused of paying millions of dollars to ensure it had referees favorable to the squad. Also, for the first time in more than a decade, European Union leaders will seriously discuss adding new members when they gather in Grenada, Spain, this Friday. We hear how the calculus for expansion has changed since Russia waged war on Ukraine. Plus, Jane Goodall's reasons to hold on to hope.