Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
More than a hundred Catholic cardinals from 70 different countries will convene for a secretive conclave on Wednesday to select a new pope. It's not clear who will ultimately be chosen to lead the Catholic Church next. Also, drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been pummeling Port Sudan for three straight days. And, Germany’s parliament confirms Friedrich Merz as the country’s next chancellor, but only after failing to secure enough support in a first-round vote earlier in the day. Plus, a conversation with Moises Saman, the winner of the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography.
