Relations between the US and Europe are once again under strain, with President Donald Trump threatening to pull thousands of American troops from the continent. Also, the Hindu nationalist party of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating big electoral wins, including in West Bengal, the country’s most populous state and a bastion of the opposition. And, Norway, which is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon, is contending with fish farms that also come with nutrient pollution. Plus, a conversation with Hiromi Uerhara whose work has been described as "smile music."

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