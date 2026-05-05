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The World

PRX

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.

Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.

© PRX, Inc. All rights reserved.
25hr 3min
Thumbnail for "Europe on edge as Trump signals pullback of US military presence there".
Relations between the US and Europe are once again under strain, with President Donald Trump threatening to pull thousands of American troops from the continent.
May 5, 202650min 13sec48.24 MB
Thumbnail for "The Strait of Hormuz and its geographical constraints".
The US Navy says it is now providing “guidance” to commercial shipping vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. But because of the strait’s geographical constraints, protecting vessels from threats will be far from easy.
May 4, 202649min 37sec47.65 MB
Thumbnail for "The state of labor as workers celebrate May Day around the world".
Today is May Day, when workers mark the anniversary of the birth of the labor movement in the United States. It’s an international movement that sees marches and protests demanding better pay and stronger protections for workers.
May 1, 202650min 1sec48.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Hungary's Magyar meets with European officials and makes his mark".
Hungary’s incoming prime minister is moving quickly to make his mark. Péter Magyar, who takes office next month, met top European officials in Brussels this week to set out his plans to restore the rule of law in Hungary.
April 30, 202650min 28sec48.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Jet fuel price hike puts airlines and travelers on edge".
The war in Iran has caused a massive crunch in the global supply chain, but nothing has been hit harder than jet fuel, with its prices more than doubling.
April 29, 202650min 10sec48.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Coordinated attacks in Mali expose weaknesses of military junta".
Mali's military junta is fighting off coordinated attacks across the country, led by Tuareg separatists and al-Qaeda-linked fighters, in violence that’s left the country’s defense minister dead.
April 28, 202649min 44sec47.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Mexico hopes to fix health care access — but can it deliver?".
Mexico’s government says it plans to expand access to health care and unify the system, but questions remain about whether those reforms can succeed without more funding and resources.
April 27, 202650min48.02 MB
Thumbnail for "G7 removes ‘climate change’ from environment talks".
A G7 meeting on the environment kicked off in Paris yesterday, but in an effort to avoid a dispute with the Trump administration, two words were barred from the agenda: "climate" and "change."
April 24, 202649min 59sec48.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli forces kill Lebanese journalist, injure photographer".
Israeli forces have killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and injured her photographer colleague Zeinab Faraj in what officials in Lebanon are calling a war crime.
April 23, 202649min 50sec47.86 MB
Thumbnail for "With new EU aid unblocked, Ukraine deepens its turn toward Europe".
European Union envoys seem set to unblock a $106 billion loan for Kyiv now that Ukraine is once again sending Russian oil to Europe.
April 22, 202650min 5sec48.11 MB
Thumbnail for "Some displaced Lebanese families remain in Beirut despite ceasefire".
The war in Lebanon has displaced roughly 1 million people from the south of the country. Despite a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and although some have returned to what’s left of their homes, others say they have no choice but to stay in Beirut.
April 21, 202650min48.02 MB
Thumbnail for "As world focuses on Iran, Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive".
Six months after a ceasefire was announced in Gaza, conditions remain dire. The cost of rebuilding the enclave’s infrastructure alone is estimated at more than $71 billion.
April 20, 202649min 33sec47.59 MB
Thumbnail for "2025 marked new record for Rohingya lost at sea".
April 17, 202650min 3sec48.07 MB
Thumbnail for "10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel brings relief and questions".
Today the Trump administration announced a temporary 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.
April 16, 202649min 52sec47.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan's civil war three years on".
Today marks three years since the start of Sudan’s civil war in which thousands are believed to have died and as many as 14 million have been forced to flee.
April 15, 202650min 45sec48.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Israel and Lebanon meet for direct talks for the first time in over 30 years".
For the first time in more than 30 years, delegations from Israel and Lebanon are meeting for direct talks in Washington, DC.
April 14, 202649min 52sec47.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Shock and jubilation in Hungary as Orbán is voted out after 16 years".
The election results in Hungary are seismic. After four consecutive terms under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, people voted overwhelmingly on Sunday for opposition leader Péter Magyar to take the country in a new direction.
April 13, 202649min 56sec47.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Trump administration's third-country deportations raise legal, ethical concerns".
The Trump administration has deported as many as 15,000 people to countries they are not from, ranging from Mexico to South Sudan.
April 10, 202650min 12sec48.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon test fragile US-Iran ceasefire".
Waves of deadly Israeli airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon are threatening to derail the US-Iran truce.
April 9, 202649min 42sec47.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Fragile truce begins as US and Iran step back from brink".
The two‑week ceasefire between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan just hours before US President Donald Trump’s threat of “total annihilation,” remains highly tentative.
April 8, 202650min 14sec48.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Iran’s ‘whole civilization’ and heritage threatened by war".
As US President Donald Trump threatens to destroy Iran’s “whole civilization” we take a look back at Iran’s heritage over the centuries.
April 7, 202650min 18sec48.31 MB
Thumbnail for "US ups the ante in the war with Iran".
A look at the tensions currently on display between diplomacy and escalation in the Iran war.
April 6, 202650min 16sec48.91 MB
Thumbnail for "A rise in damage to civilian infrastructure in Iran raises alarms".
Bridges, vaccine and public health institutes, and cultural sites are among the latest locations targeted by Israeli and American forces in Iran.
April 3, 202650min 37sec48.63 MB
Thumbnail for "US drops sanctions against acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez".
The US lifted sanctions against acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez yesterday.
April 2, 202649min 25sec47.46 MB
Thumbnail for "The use of street cameras in war".
A look at how security feeds and traffic cameras have become tools in some of the most high-level killings in recent wars.
April 1, 202650min 4sec48.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Locals describe the crisis in Cuba".
A Russian oil tanker has reached Cuba, offering brief relief after months of severe fuel shortages; but for many Cubans, the crisis runs much deeper.
March 31, 202651min 12sec49.18 MB
Thumbnail for "USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Croatia as US prepares for ground war in Iran".
This weekend, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, arrived in the waters off of Split, Croatia, after being pulled from combat operations in the Red Sea.
March 30, 202650min 13sec48.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Details emerge about strike on sports complex in southern Iran that killed children".
On the first day of US and Israeli attacks in Iran, a school bombing in the village of Minab that killed many children triggered global outrage. The World investigates another similar attack that also resulted in the death of children in the city of Lamerd that went mostly unnoticed.
March 27, 202649min 21sec47.4 MB
Thumbnail for "International Olympic Committee bans transgender women from competing in women's events".
The International Olympic Committee has announced that transgender women will be banned from competing in women’s events at the Olympic Games, under new rules coming into force from 2028.
March 26, 202650min 2sec48.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Ukraine adjusts its strategy as Iran war drains global support".
Ukraine’s president recently said he had a "very bad feeling" about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is reaping windfall profits as the price of oil rises, and the air defense weaponry Kyiv needs is in increasingly short supply.
March 25, 202650min 55sec48.9 MB

Europe on edge as Trump signals pullback of US military presence there

Thumbnail for "Europe on edge as Trump signals pullback of US military presence there".
May 5, 202650min 13sec

Relations between the US and Europe are once again under strain, with President Donald Trump threatening to pull thousands of American troops from the continent. Also, the Hindu nationalist party of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating big electoral wins, including in West Bengal, the country’s most populous state and a bastion of the opposition. And, Norway, which is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon, is contending with fish farms that also come with nutrient pollution. Plus, a conversation with Hiromi Uerhara whose work has been described as "smile music."

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Thumbnail for "Europe on edge as Trump signals pullback of US military presence there".
Europe on edge as Trump signals pullback of US military presence there
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