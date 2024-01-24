Russian state media says that a military plane crashed near Russia's border with Ukraine, killing everyone on board. The Russian Defense Ministry says those killed included 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were on board. Also, South Africa is bringing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza. Germany announced it would intervene in support of Israel. And in Kenya, a sport called padel, which is a mix between tennis and squash, is all the rage. New courts are being built all over Nairobi.