Iran strikes Israeli 'spy HQ' in Iraq

January 16, 202448min 25sec

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched ballistic missiles at what it called Israeli “spy headquarters” in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region Monday night. Experts say it's another sign that the Israel-Hamas conflict is expanding. And, the Israel Defense Forces have told the families of two hostages held by Hamas that they are gravely concerned about them. That's after Hamas showed a video in which two hostages appeared to be dead. Israelis are getting impatient with the slow progress by their government in negotiating another prisoner exchange. Also, the market is huge for NIL deals allowing student athletes to monetize their names. But international student athletes have been left out of the lucrative deals due to visa laws. Plus, pig poop pollution in Spain.

Today we launch a new format to our show! Carolyn Beeler will begin co-hosting The World along with longtime host Marco Werman at the helm and host Carol Hills — produced by Boston-based GBH and PRX.