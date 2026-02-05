The last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty, New START, expires today, leaving the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals without legal limits on nukes for the first time in over half a century. Also, famine conditions spread across Sudan’s Darfur region. And, understanding Australia’s gun ownership and hate law reforms after the Bondi Beach shooting. Plus, we visit the small Scottish island where all of the Olympic curling stones come from.

