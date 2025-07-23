Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In the second segment of our two-part story, we look at solutions addressing the crisis facing the implementation of international law. Also, the ICJ has ruled that countries have a responsibility to address climate change. And, protesters take to the streets of the Ukraine’s capital against a law weakening anti-graft agencies. Plus, archeologists and local historians have identified a shipwreck on a Scottish island as the Earl of Chatham, a British navy vessel-turned-Arctic whaling ship.
Listen to today’s Music Heard on Air.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices