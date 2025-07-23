In the second segment of our two-part story, we look at solutions addressing the crisis facing the implementation of international law. Also, the ICJ has ruled that countries have a responsibility to address climate change. And, protesters take to the streets of the Ukraine’s capital against a law weakening anti-graft agencies. Plus, archeologists and local historians have identified a shipwreck on a Scottish island as the Earl of Chatham, a British navy vessel-turned-Arctic whaling ship.

