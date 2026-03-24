Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
Host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories that remind us just how small our planet really is.
In this fourth week of the war in Iran, the uncertainty of bombing, and even just finding food and shelter, has taken a toll on millions across the region. Also, the UN is warning that a roiling political feud in South Sudan could escalate into another fractious conflict. And, a new climate report finds this past decade to be the hottest on record — and that the Earth's energy balance is off. Plus, a modern revamp of a beloved character from the days of the Soviet Union, and its sequel, are huge box office hits in Russia.Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices