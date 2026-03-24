In this fourth week of the war in Iran, the uncertainty of bombing, and even just finding food and shelter, has taken a toll on millions across the region. Also, the UN is warning that a roiling political feud in South Sudan could escalate into another fractious conflict. And, a new climate report finds this past decade to be the hottest on record — and that the Earth's energy balance is off. Plus, a modern revamp of a beloved character from the days of the Soviet Union, and its sequel, are huge box office hits in Russia.

Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices