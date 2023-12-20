The Sudanese state of Al-Jazirah has fallen to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in a matter of days. Some experts are concerned that a destabilizing military force like the RSF might overrun the whole country, with potentially huge effects on regional security. Also, a new documentary highlights the role Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has played from the Oslo Accords all the way up to today's war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. And, after years of debate, the EU has reached an agreement on reforms designed to share the cost of hosting migrants and refugees, and limit the numbers of people coming in to the bloc. Separately, the French Parliament passed a strict immigration reform law. Plus, election candidates in Taiwan are converging on temples to demonstrate their piety to the public.

