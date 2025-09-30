The longest-running and largest residential school in Canada had an estimated 15,000 children attend before closing down in 1970. Today, on the country's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the building is reopening as a historic site and museum to share the stories of survivors. Also, the UN mission in Kabul is urging the Taliban to reverse its shutdown of the internet and other telecommunications across Afghanistan. And, the Darien Gap in Central America was once one of the world's more dangerous and heavily used migration routes but is now nearly empty of people. Plus, a look at the long and surprising history of rope.

